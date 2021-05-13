Washington state lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Washington state will no longer be required to wear face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, effective immediately.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the state is adopting the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks unless they're in crowded indoor settings like schools, buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Inslee said he hopes easing the state's mask guidance will encourage people to get vaccinated.

"This is a heck of a benefit for people who have been annoyed by this mask," said Inslee. "This is a ticket to freedom, that shot is a ticket to freedom from masks, and we hope people will avail themselves to it."

The state will update its guidance documents, working with the Department of Health and Labor & Industries, to reflect the changes as soon as possible, Inslee said.

Despite the changes, businesses can still legally require customers to wear masks if they choose and they can also inquire about a customer's vaccination status.

Officials with the Department of Health said Thursday that fully vaccinated people should take a photo of their COVID-19 vaccination card and store it on their phone, or keep the card with them, to be able to show it at businesses if necessary.

People can also access their COVID-19 vaccination status online through electronic health records.