WATCH LIVE: Inslee gives update on COVID-19 in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to give an update on Washington state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

KING 5 will broadcast Inslee's speech and Q&A with reporters live at 2:30 p.m.

Last week Inslee announced a two-week pause in the state's "Healthy Washington" reopening plan.

Inslee said the state would evaluate COVID-19 data at the end of the two-week pause, and all counties would remain in their current phase of reopening until then.

Currently, Cowlitz, Ferry, Pierce and Whitman counties are in Phase 2. The rest of the state is in Phase 3.

At the time of the pause, Washington was in a fourth wave of the virus, but COVID-19 cases were plateauing. Inslee also said the fourth wave has been less severe, with case counts and deaths not increasing like previous waves.

Data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) now indicates hospitalizations have declined since reaching a peak April 27. As of May 4, which is the most recent complete data, Washington’s seven-day case rate dropped below 1,300 for the first time since mid-April.