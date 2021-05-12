Seattle physician is 'eager' for her children to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Avantika Waring has three sons who are standing by for authorization to get the COVID vaccine.

SEATTLE — Dr. Avantika Waring, a Seattle-based physician, has three sons who are standing by for authorization to get the COVID vaccine.

She said her eldest son, who is 11 and going on 12 years old, is as eager as she is to be vaccinated.

“He's a little anxious I think about the process, but he also realizes he's very social, so it's going to allow him to do a lot of the things he wants to do,” Waring said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by early next week.

The FDA action would then be followed by the advisory committee's meeting, currently set for Wednesday, May 12. A draft agenda posted online says a vote would happen Wednesday afternoon.

Waring noted how resilient children have been through the pandemic and opening up vaccinations to adolescents would be an additional step toward returning to normal.

“They’ve really made the best out of all of the changes that have been coming at them, but I still think there are significant benefits to them being to have a little bit more of that in-person interaction,” Waring said.

In late March, Pfizer released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, which showed its shot provided protection for the younger group.

The children enrolled in the study had side effects similar to young adults, Pfizer said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech recently announced they started the process to request full approval from the FDA for their mRNA coronavirus vaccine for adults 16 and older.