WATCH LIVE: Elementary school teacher wins grand prize in state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery for military

She was chosen in the third and final $250,000 drawing of "A Heroes Thanks" COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

OLYMPIA, Wash — The $250,000 grand prize winner in Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery for military members is an elementary school teacher serving in the Army National Guard, according to Washington’s Lottery.

She is scheduled to speak Friday morning during a press conference after meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee.

The “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery was created for the state’s military members after they were not included in the original state lottery due to records-sharing issues with the federal government.

The winner was chosen in the third drawing on Tuesday following two other $100,000 drawings the previous two weeks.

The lottery was created as an incentive for Washingtonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with the military-focused lottery being announced back in mid-June.

The state has since reached its original goal of getting 70% of residents 16 years old and up to initiate their vaccinations. However, COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the state in what many are calling a fifth wave caused by the new delta variant and dropping vaccine rates.

Recently, vaccine rates have increased as health officials, like the state’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, continue to reassure residents that the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent infection and serious illness.

The statewide “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccine lottery was found to increase vaccination rates by about 24%, which is equal to about 28,500 Washingtonians getting the shot, according to state health officials.