WATCH LIVE: King County health officer discusses spread of COVID-19 delta variant, vaccination efforts

So far, more than 75% of King County's eligible population have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

SEATTLE — Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health—Seattle & King County, is updating the public Thursday on the spread of COVID-19, particularly the highly transmissible delta variant, as well as continued efforts to get more eligible residents vaccinated against the virus.

The briefing comes less than a week after Duchin’s last briefing, during which he advocated for a vaccine mandate for health care professionals, discussed the effectiveness of vaccines, illustrated the dominance of the delta variant and briefly talked about multiple recent COVID-19 outbreaks the county was investigating.

Last week, details were released regarding one outbreak involving a King County area fitness center, which held a charity workout event with 70 people in attendance at the end of June.

As of July 28, officials found 16 of those individuals were positive for COVID-19 as well as a member of a COVID-positive attendee’s household.

Duchin said that at least five of the cases were determined to involve the delta variant, according to sequencing results.

All 17 patients had symptoms, but none of them had to be hospitalized. Of those who tested positive, 14 were fully vaccinated against the virus.

The fitness center voluntarily closed while health officials continue their investigation, but Duchin said that the incident is an example of situations “where even vaccinated people need to take precautions,” especially because of the delta variant.

The variant is responsible for at least 78% of sequenced positive COVID-19 cases in the state as of Friday.

The delta variant’s dominance prompted Duchin to come out before many health leaders to recommend universal masking regardless of vaccination status in indoor public spaces, a recommendation later adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Jay Inslee.

Duchin is also giving an update on vaccines Thursday, which continue to be the best protection against the virus and the delta variant, according to health officials.