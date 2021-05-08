Tacoma pastors called on to encourage vaccination in Pierce County

Pastors and other trusted community members are the most effective at getting people to seek out the vaccine, according to health officials.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Ministerial Alliance met with Pierce County’s Health Department to discuss COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health officials talked with faith leaders about how to approach the subject of COVID-19 and the vaccine with their congregants and spoke about how important it is for people to be informed.

“I’m hoping that we can reach a compromise as faith leaders, that at least, at minimum, give the people the information, and say to them, it’s your choice, but here’s the information,” said Pastor Gregory Christopher, President of the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department hopes people who are vaccine-hesitant would be more willing to listen to someone in the community they trust about the benefits of getting the vaccine.

“A faith leader can increase the chances of somebody being vaccinated by about 25%, if they’re hesitant, which is a number that’s higher than even their primary care doctor,” said Matt Brignall, a doctor who works for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “Some of the faith leaders in this county have been really helpful in putting on vaccination clinics, speaking to their congregations, and I don’t know anyone that’s been more helpful in getting shots into arms.”

Christopher said he understands that some of his congregants still have doubts about the vaccine, but the aim is to make sure people are informed about their decision, and to show them the potential costs that come with it.