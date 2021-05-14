What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, May 14.

Washington state lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Washington state has lifted its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but businesses can still require customers to wear masks if they choose.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the state is adopting the updated guidance from the CDC, which states that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks unless they're in crowded indoor settings like schools, buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Inslee not ruling out more robust vaccine incentives

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would not rule out offering financial or other incentives for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

When asked Thursday, Inslee said he had internal discussions about an Ohio-style lottery and would not rule out other options like "Joints for Jabs" since marijuana is legal in the state.

Seattle teens line up for vaccines after eligibility expands

Young teens showed up at clinics across Washington on Thursday to be among the first of their age group to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the immediate rush to get in line, some pharmacies like Safeway and Albertsons say they aren't sure of the demand for those 12- to 15-year-olds quite yet.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: