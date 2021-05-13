Inslee not ruling out more robust incentives for people to get COVID-19 vaccines

States across the country have started offering cash and more for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Jay Inslee says his team is not ruling out similar actions.

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would not rule out offering financial or other incentives for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now that vaccine supply is good, and COVID-19 case rates are headed in the right direction, multiple elected leaders are offering cash and more for people to get a shot.

In New York City, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio offered up Shake Shack burgers and fries on Thursday to anyone willing to get a shot.

In West Virginia, Republican Gov. Jim Justice is offering up $100 savings bonds, and Ohio Republican Gov. Jim DeWine may have inadvertently created a game show called "Who Wants to be a Vaccinated Millionaire?"

DeWine said the state will hold a $1 million dollar raffle, five times, to anyone who gets a shot, and scholarships to kids as well.

In western Washington, there have been giveaways like ice cream, and gift cards for people who get the shot.

When asked on Thursday, Inslee said he had internal discussions about an Ohio-style lottery and wouldn't rule out other options like "Joints for Jabs" since marijuana is legal in the state.

"Well, of course a pint of a micro brew ale, any pint from Washington is worth a million dollars from Ohio, so we consider those equal incentives," Inslee joked during a Thursday press conference. "But no, I would not rule out these kind of incentives. I actually have discussed with my staff the potential of this type of grand prize lottery, I think it actually could make sense, so it is something we’re giving some thought to. I wouldn’t rule out to legal products like marijuana, so I’m not ruling that out."