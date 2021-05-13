Boeing test pilot discovers passion volunteering at COVID-19 vaccine clinic

"I think this is the start of something to continue in my life with," said Todd Abraham, a Lumen Field vaccine clinic volunteer.

SEATTLE — A Boeing test pilot who volunteers at Lumen Field's mass COVID-19 vaccination site said the experience is making him consider a clinical future.

Todd Abraham spends 10 hours a day, two days a week volunteering at the Lumen Field clinic.

Earlier on in the pandemic, he was looking for opportunities to give back, and he eventually found that and a way to be a part of history as vaccination clinics started to emerge.

"I think this is the start of something to continue in my life with," Abraham said.

Abraham said watching the nurses and health care workers in the clinic do this kind of work has been inspiring.

"I'm looking for other opportunities to give back – being able to contribute in a clinical environment, volunteering overseas in a health care environment. I'll be looking for those opportunities," he said.

As a test pilot for Boeing, Abraham said he works closely with technology. So the human, one-on-one interaction he has been able to experience at Lumen Field has been especially rewarding.

In particular, he remembers an elderly couple that came in for their second shots of the vaccine.