Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle vaccination sites to begin accepting walk-ins

Walk-in appointments are available to patients seeking either a first or second dose.

SEATTLE — The Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle vaccination sites are now accepting walk-in patients, according to a release from Mayor Jenny Durkan's office.

Several thousand appointments are still available at Seattle vaccination centers this week. Walk-in appointments are available for people seeking either a first or second dose.

Patients who receive their first dose will be scheduled for their second dose once they register at the vaccination site, according to the release. People coming to receive their second dose must provide their vaccine card or immunization record.

On Monday and Tuesday, Rainier Beach will offer the Pfizer vaccine and the West Seattle Hub will offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. By Thursday, May 6, Lumen Field will offer the Pfizer vaccine, and the Rainier Beach and West Seattle hubs will offer all three vaccines.

The Seattle Fire Department will be piloting evening hours at the Rainier Beach and West Seattle vaccination hubs. On Tuesday, May 4, the Rainier Beach hub will be open until 7:30 p.m. The West Seattle hub will be open until 7:30 on Wednesday, May 5. Walk-in patients will also be accepted during evening hours.

As of April 30, an estimated 68% of eligible Seattle residents have begun the vaccination process, according to the release. Of those, 41% are fully vaccinated.