Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle vaccination sites to begin accepting walk-ins

Walk-in appointments are available to patients seeking either a first or second dose.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Patients are given the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine.

SEATTLE — The Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle vaccination sites are now accepting walk-in patients, according to a release from Mayor Jenny Durkan's office. 

Several thousand appointments are still available at Seattle vaccination centers this week. Walk-in appointments are available for people seeking either a first or second dose.

Patients who receive their first dose will be scheduled for their second dose once they register at the vaccination site, according to the release. People coming to receive their second dose must provide their vaccine card or immunization record. 

On Monday and Tuesday, Rainier Beach will offer the Pfizer vaccine and the West Seattle Hub will offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. By Thursday, May 6, Lumen Field will offer the Pfizer vaccine, and the Rainier Beach and West Seattle hubs will offer all three vaccines. 

The Seattle Fire Department will be piloting evening hours at the Rainier Beach and West Seattle vaccination hubs. On Tuesday, May 4, the Rainier Beach hub will be open until 7:30 p.m. The West Seattle hub will be open until 7:30 on Wednesday, May 5. Walk-in patients will also be accepted during evening hours. 

As of April 30, an estimated 68% of eligible Seattle residents have begun the vaccination process, according to the release. Of those, 41% are fully vaccinated. 

“We’ve reached a turning point in our vaccination efforts: Now anyone who wants a vaccination in Seattle and King County can get one. If you have already been vaccinated, be a good neighbor and help your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers get vaccinated. It’s up to all of us to defeat this pandemic," Mayor Durkan said. 

    

