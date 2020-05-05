Snohomish County sheriff may face recall after defying stay-home order

After saying he will not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee's 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order, Sheriff Adam Fortney faces a potential recall.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A petition to recall Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was filed after he announced he will not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.

Fortney made the announcement on Facebook following a statewide address by Inslee that included an extension of many restrictions that were implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The petition, which was filed April 23 by a Bothell resident, alleges Fortney "encouraged the public" to violate the stay-home order.

"As your Snohomish County Sheriff, yes I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Fortney wrote. "I am greatly concerned for our small business owners and single-income families who have lost their primary source of income needed for survival."

Fortney argued that if the novel coronavirus isn't as lethal as originally thought, it may be time to reopen the state.

"The impacts of COVID 19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights," Fortney said.

Fortney urged residents to contact their local lawmakers and demand businesses to be allowed to reopen and employees to return to work if they choose.

Inslee addressed the matter, saying that ending stay-at-home orders now would be "gambling" with people's lives and that the order is state law.

"I do think that encouraging illegal activity jeopardizes the health of people in our communities," Inslee said. "It also puts them in potential legal jeopardy."

In order to place a recall on the ballot, petitioners must college 35% of the total number of votes cast for all Snohomish County sheriff candidates.

Fortney's request that the charge be defended at the public's expense was denied and would only be reconsidered if, after judicial review, the petition is "false and frivolous."