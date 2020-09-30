Pierce County discourages door-to-door trick-or-treating amid COVID-19

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department created a Halloween rating system with three levels of activities ranging from safe to scary.

One thing’s for sure, Halloween just won’t look the same this year.

Washington state and county health departments are serious when it comes to keeping families safe this spooky season. They're handing out strict guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including ideas to safely celebrate and what is strongly discouraged.

Like the holidays earlier this year, health officials do not want to see another rise in cases.

Health departments haven't issued a ban on trick-or-treating like they are doing in Los Angeles, but they are getting creative to communicate their concerns.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department created a rating system in which there are three levels of activities ranging from safe to scary.

First, it’s the “friendly ghost level.” The community is encouraged to carve a pumpkin, have a scavenger hunt or have an online costume contest.

The second is “odd clown level.” It’s a little more risky and includes handing out candy from a safe distance. It also includes having an outdoor costume parade while using a real mask versus a costume mask.

The third level, and the riskiest of them all, is “don’t go to sleep. Don't even close your eyes.” This level means there’s door-to-door trick-or-treating and having crowded indoor parties. Officials say these are ideal conditions for spreading the virus.