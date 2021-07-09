Kirkland middle school asks dozens to stay home after positive COVID-19 test

53 students and staff at Kamiakin Middle School may have been exposed to COVID-19 after someone at the school tested positive, the school district said.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Dozens of students and staff at Kamiakin Middle School in Kirkland may have been exposed to COVID-19 after someone at the school tested positive, the Lake Washington School District said Tuesday. The school has asked 53 people to stay home.

The positive COVID-19 case was reported to the district on Monday. Impacted families were notified and asked to keep their children home, the district said.

“We can confirm that the number of close contacts at this time is 53, but that number could increase or decrease based on the results of the investigation, which is ongoing. We are still looking at who is being deemed a close contact on the bus route associated with this positive case,” the district said in a statement.

Families of the students identified as close contacts are being asked to work with the school’s medical coordinator to determine when their children can return to class, the district said.

The decision to return to the classroom depends on multiple factors, including a student’s vaccination status and whether they are showing symptoms, the district said.