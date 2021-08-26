Back-to-school resource guide: How districts will handle COVID-19 safety

As kids return to class in western Washington, here is what to expect for COVID-19 safety in schools – including what happens if there’s an outbreak.

Below are the learning options for Washington state's 11 largest school districts and COVID-19 guidelines.

Learning models vary from district to district, with some offering in-person and remote learning for all students, to no remote option for any student.

Though all school staff must be vaccinated by Aug. 18 per the mandate handed down by Gov. Jay Inslee, the mandate does not include students. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved for people under the age of 12.

Many health safety measures will look the same in schools across Washington state, with the expectation districts are following the latest guidance from the Department of Health.

With the 2021-22 school year underway, students and educators are navigating daily life with the addition of COVID-19 policies.

Learning options by school district :

Bellevue School District

Start date: September 1

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : The Bellevue School District Virtual Academy is fully online and available for K-12 for those who choose to stay 100% remote. Students can return to in-person learning. It is suggested middle school students do so at the end of a term and high schoolers wait until the next semester.

Edmonds School District

Start date: September 8

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : The Edmonds K-8 Online Academy will include other students who have chosen to go fully remote for the 2021-22 school year. Edmonds eLearning Academy is available for students in ninth through 12th grade.

Everett Public Schools

Start date: September 8

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : Everett Virtual Academy is available for K-8 students. Enrollments accepted through Aug. 27. Will include live, synchronous learning (minimum of 70%) and independent learning.

Federal Way Public Schools

Start date: September 1

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : Families who wish to continue with 100% remote learning can enroll their student in Internet Academy.

Issaquah School District

Start date: August 31

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : The district chose to use its “limited staff and financial resources” to focus solely on in-person learning. Diverting or dividing resources to multiple learning models could “diminish our ability to offer the robust in-person experience desired,” according to the district. It is encouraging families looking at online programs to research Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction approved accredited programs.

Kent School District

Start date: August 26

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : A classroom will close and switch to remote learning for 10 days if two or more students or staff in the same room or area test positive for COVID; the cases have symptoms that start within 14 days of each other; a student or staff member has been in close contact with a person with a confirmed positive test result; the cases are not associated with one another in another setting.

Lake Washington School District

Start date: September 1

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : Offered for all students as part of a district-wide school program, with its own teachers, programs and systems of support. The initial enrollment period closed June 30. A waitlist is available to join the online option.

Students may return to in-person learning if remote learning is not a good fit or health and safety needs change.

Northshore School District

Start date: September 1

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : The Northshore Virtual Program is for K-12 students who choose to stay 100% remote for the 2021-22 school year. Registration closed Aug. 23. Interested families may join a waitlist.

Puyallup School District

Start date: September 2

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : Puyallup Online Academy is available for students in grades six through 12.

Seattle Public Schools

Start date: September 1

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.

Remote learning : The Virtual Option Pilot Program is available for K-5 students, with prioritization for students with existing, documented health issues or concerns, including mental and emotional health.

The pilot program is not available for middle and high school students due to low enrollment.

Tacoma Public Schools

Start date: September 8

In-person learning : All schools will offer five full days of in-person instruction.