Food boxes being given away at 3 Puget Sound area malls this week

SEATTLE — Food Lifeline plans to distribute thousands of emergency food boxes at three Puget Sound area malls this week.
The non-profit organization said the food boxes are available to anyone needing assistance keeping food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each box contains 22-25 pounds of shelf-stable food, including canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, bread and grains, and other non-meat protein. Food Lifeline said the boxes will also contain some fresh produce.
The distribution is confidential, and no paperwork is required. However, Food Lifeline is asking for zip codes so it can track its efforts and where the food is going.
The food boxes are available by drive-up, no-touch distribution. Walk-up distribution is also available.
Food Lifeline said the emergency food boxes are available at the following times and locations:
Seattle Premium Outlets (Tulalip): 10600 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip, WA, 98271
- Wednesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. until noon.
- Friday, May 15 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Northgate Mall: 401 East Northgate Way, Seattle, WA, 98125
- Thursday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until noon.
North Bend Outlets: 461 South Fork Avenue S.W., North Bend, WA, 98045
- Thursday, May 14 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Food Lifeline encourages all Washingtonians to take home a food box, adding that “no one should hesitate to accept this help.”