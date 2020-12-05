Food boxes being given away at 3 Puget Sound area malls this week

Thousands of free food boxes are being distributed this week in the Puget Sound area. No paperwork is required and distribution is confidential.

SEATTLE — Food Lifeline plans to distribute thousands of emergency food boxes at three Puget Sound area malls this week.

The non-profit organization said the food boxes are available to anyone needing assistance keeping food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each box contains 22-25 pounds of shelf-stable food, including canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, bread and grains, and other non-meat protein. Food Lifeline said the boxes will also contain some fresh produce.

The distribution is confidential, and no paperwork is required. However, Food Lifeline is asking for zip codes so it can track its efforts and where the food is going.

The food boxes are available by drive-up, no-touch distribution. Walk-up distribution is also available.

Food Lifeline said the emergency food boxes are available at the following times and locations:

Seattle Premium Outlets (Tulalip): 10600 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip, WA, 98271

Wednesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Friday, May 15 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Northgate Mall: 401 East Northgate Way, Seattle, WA, 98125

Thursday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until noon.

North Bend Outlets: 461 South Fork Avenue S.W., North Bend, WA, 98045

Thursday, May 14 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.