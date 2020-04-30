Officials say more than 2 million Washingtonians are seeking food assistance

With high unemployment, officials say more than 2 million Washington residents have food assistance needs.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Washington state officials are working to address the growing demand for food assistance as a record number of people face unemployment.

There is a "soaring" need for food assistance with more than 2 million residents seeking help, according to state officials.

Representatives from Gov. Jay Inslee's office, the Washington Department of Agriculture, and the Washington Office of Financial Management are expected to give an update at 10:30 a.m Thursday. They will discuss the state's efforts to address the demand, including the launch of the WA Food Fund.

On April 7, Philanthropy Northwest and Inslee's office teamed up to launch the Food Fund. It is a statewide relief effort to keep food banks and pantries stocked during the coronavirus pandemic.