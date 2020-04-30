x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

coronavirus

Officials say more than 2 million Washingtonians are seeking food assistance

With high unemployment, officials say more than 2 million Washington residents have food assistance needs.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Washington state officials are working to address the growing demand for food assistance as a record number of people face unemployment.

There is a "soaring" need for food assistance with more than 2 million residents seeking help, according to state officials. 

Representatives from Gov. Jay Inslee's office, the Washington Department of Agriculture, and the Washington Office of Financial Management are expected to give an update at 10:30 a.m Thursday. They will discuss the state's efforts to address the demand, including the launch of the WA Food Fund.

WATCH: State officials give update to fulfill "soaring" food assistance needs

On April 7, Philanthropy Northwest and Inslee's office teamed up to launch the Food Fund. It is a statewide relief effort to keep food banks and pantries stocked during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has raised more than $2 million and estimates another $11 million is needed to meet the demand.

WATCH: Coronavirus coverage in Washington state