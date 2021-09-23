Eatonville Middle School switches to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak

The school will be closed on Friday, Sept. 24, with remote learning beginning next Monday. A tentative reopening date for the school is Oct. 11.

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Eatonville Middle School will be closed on Friday and switch to remote learning starting Monday, Sept. 27 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, according to Eatonville School District.

All after-school athletics and activities have also been canceled.

The tentative date for students to return is Oct. 11, but the district will consult with the health department on reopening.

The school district said there were "several" COVID-19 cases at the school but did not specify how many. Eatonville's COVID-19 data dashboard was last updated Sept. 17 and lists six confirmed cases inside district facilities and one classroom in quarantine.

An outbreak is considered when the following have been met, according to the Washington State Department of Health:

There are two or more cases among students or staff

The cases have a symptom onset or positive test result within a 14-day period of each other

The cases are epidemiologically linked

The cases do not share a household

The cases are not identified as close contacts of each other in another setting during the investigation