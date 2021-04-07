Crowds flock to nearly-canceled Edmonds Fourth of July celebration

The city's chamber of commerce considered canceling the gathering because they weren't sure there was enough planning time.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The crowd that lined the streets of Edmonds Sunday to enjoy the Fourth of July celebration did so well aware that it was not something to take for granted.

After all, the Chamber of Commerce considered canceling the gathering after facing the logistical challenge of completing roughly five months’ worth of planning in about six weeks and seeing a drastic decrease in participants.

The continuous struggles made it more and more likely that the celebration would have to be canceled a second year in a row. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of “An Edmonds Kind of 4th” in 2020.

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Greg Urban called on the community to help save the event.

Apparently, his call for help worked.