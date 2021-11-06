Fate of Edmonds Fourth of July parade depends on community support

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is asking for your help to bring back its "An Edmonds Kind of 4th" parade.
"It's only been canceled twice, World War II and 2020," said Greg Urban, President & CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce planned to cancel the parade for the second time in a row. That was before Governor Jay Inslee announced the state would reopen on June 30.
Since making the decision on June 1, to attempt to put on the parade and fireworks show, the chamber has faced a few obstacles.
"Five months of planning and we were looking at maybe 6 weeks to pull it off," said Urban.
During a normal year, Urban says 15,000-18,000 people line up along the parade route, giving restaurants and businesses major visibility.
"Starbucks right at the fountain, there's a line out the door on the Fourth of July, it's in the heart of where the parade's happening," said Urban.
With non-profits and community groups struggling to pull people together on such short notice – the Chamber is reaching out for help.
"Right now we're facing the reality of we need more parade entries, we're only at about 16 entries for the parade when we normally have 80-100," said Urban.
The chamber is hoping to get enough parade entries by Monday, June 21st. – in order to bring back one of the city's longest-running events.
How you can help:
- If you are a part of a group, business, or club that is on the fence about registering to march in the parade – please register ASAP. Many groups the Chamber reached out to are hesitant, as they won’t have time to create a fancy float or have a large group of people marching. Those are not needed! The community wants to celebrate you, even in a stripped-down presentation. The Chamber is encouraging our 2021 High School grads, Religious Groups, Non-Profits, Sports teams (even little leagues!), neighborhood groups and all types of businesses to register.
- Donate to the Edmonds Chamber to help cover the unexpected cost increases of the day’s events. Even if the parade cannot happen, the 5K race and fireworks still require vendors, equipment and police overtime to produce.