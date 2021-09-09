Contact tracing remains a priority for slowing spread of COVID-19 in Washington schools

Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in the state, has a team of nurses dedicated to contact tracing.

SEATTLE — Face masks are just one of the additions to the Washington school supply list this year. Districts have implemented several COVID-19 mitigation strategies as students return to the classroom.

Education and health leaders are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff, as cases inevitably materialize.

“I would say delta is a game-changer, right?" said Dr. Carrie Nicholson, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) interim director of health procedures and policies. "So yes, definitely seen an increase in the number of cases that is just a reflection of the community transmission that's out there.”

SPS is the largest district in the state, with over 51,000 total students. Just over a week into the school year, there have been 44 total COVID-19 cases.

Nicholson said a majority, if not all, of those cases came from COVID-19 exposure outside of school.

“While we are seeing cases from outside, right, we aren't seeing transmission in the school,” explained Nicholson.

One of the main ways SPS works to slow the spread is by contact tracing.

In a statement to KING 5, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) explained the process of contact tracing:

“When talking to the person who tested positive with molecular or antigen testing for COVID-19, interviewers work to determine their close contacts. A close contact is anyone who was within 6 feet of an infected person (confirmed or probable COVID-19 case) for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated. Interviewers then reach out to inform close contacts of possible exposure. This is the next step to prevent the spread of disease, known as contact tracing.”

SPS has a team of nurses dedicated to the job.

“All our nurses are at the ground level in the buildings, as well as the contact tracing nurses are trained on that toolkit [from health leaders], and we work in partnership with public health,” said Nicholson.

It’s a team effort, from parents informing schools when a child is sick to teachers who work with kids every day.

“It’s all hands on deck, partners in the building, school leaders are very active in this process, and the educators in the classroom as well,” said Nicholson.

The job of protecting kids in the classroom starts far outside the walls of a school.

“Getting vaccinated if you're eligible, getting your flu vaccine and other important vaccines as well,” said Nicholson. “Wearing your mask consistently, not doing those high-risk activities. We have to drive the transmission level down in the community.”