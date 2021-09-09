Washington schools offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on campus

A state program called Learn to Return provides supplies and expertise for districts to test kids quickly. Some students are also getting vaccinated at schools.

DES MOINES, Wash. — As kids return to their classrooms, many school districts are offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines, right on their campuses.

“Wow that was really quick!” said Torsten Towles, a sixth grader at Pacific Middle School in Des Moines, seconds after a nurse gave him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Thursday was Towles’ 12th birthday and he wanted nothing more than to get his first dose at a vaccination clinic organized by Highline Public Schools.

“Once enough of us do it, things can go back to normal,” he said.

Highline organized three clinics for students, in partnership with UW Medicine and HealthPoint.

“They really took all the legwork out of it, we just had to show up on time on the right day and it was literally just across the street,” said Jayne Towles, Torsten’s mom.

Highline Public Schools and other districts are also offering free COVID-19 testing for students and their families when they are symptomatic or potentially exposed to the virus.

A state program called Learn to Return provides a menu of testing options for districts, along with supplies and expertise.

“The only way we can prevent spread and transmission within schools is by catching it early and making sure that we are catching it,” said Jemma Kim, director of health related COVID-19 response for Highline Public Schools.

About 300 Washington districts are now enrolled in the program, which costs schools and families nothing.

“Providing barrier-free testing and as much testing as families need or have access to in a comfortable place, somewhere they trust, having testing in schools, is that prevention measure that could help us catch those cases,” Kim said.

Highline reported nine positive cases among students and staff over the past two weeks.

For Towles and his classmates, the testing and vaccination programs can help them spend less time in quarantine, and more time learning.