COVID-19 infections could drop by June - depending on the vaccine rollout, UW Researcher says

Dr. Vin Gupta offered an optimistic outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington state over the next few months - provided enough people get vaccinated.

SEATTLE — Could we see a drop in COVID infections by June?

That was the eyebrow-raising claim by one of the most trusted doctors during the pandemic.

In a presentation this week to a non-profit group, Dr. Vin Gupta of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and told them "I'm sitting in Washington State, less than 10% of the population has been actually infected with the virus versus New York state, were greater than 30% of the population."

He also showed a chart that shows a drop off in infections and deaths by June, based on the US vaccination efforts. "If can we get enough people vaccinated quickly enough, so we can have some degree of normalcy hopefully by the end of June, if not, if not even earlier," he said.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan still cautions that abnormalcy is likely. "I think even with vaccinations, we should expect to see some COVID restrictions through the rest of this year, I think you'll see mask-wearing in public places, for example, continue for a period of time, particularly in the fall in the winter."

Gupta also cautioned that the numbers could change.