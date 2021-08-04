As vaccinations rise, Seattle experts emphasize importance of COVID-19 testing

SEATTLE — Baird said widespread testing and testing centers are still necessary, but he predicts the approach to testing changing over time, especially when it comes to keeping tabs on schools.
"Having surveillance to be able to find outbreaks when they happen, is going to be incredibly important for that,” said Baird.
While coronavirus testing, overall, is significantly down compared to the height of the pandemic, demand is slowly growing.
Public Health — Seattle & King County said testing is up 28% from the 7-day moving average on Tuesday, March 16.
As cases and hospitalizations in King County rise, testing is vital, both in the short-term and in the months to come.
“I think everyone has some idea, or some opinion, as to how long this is going to last, but I don't think anyone thinks this is going to be over this year,” said Baird.