UW researchers to study COVID-19 vaccines' long-term effectiveness

The study is looking for unvaccinated participants as well, but space is extremely limited.

SEATTLE — It’s the next step in the fight against the pandemic. Dr. Tia Babu from the University of Washington is heading up a local study looking at the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine.

“The primary endpoint, we will be looking at safety and tolerability of the vaccine. But we will also be looking at immune response,” she said.

“We don't know how long people have immunity after vaccination. We don't know, over time, will that immunity wane?" Babu said. "We do know that some of the vaccines are less effective against different variants.”

UW is one of four colleges and universities participating in the study which is expected to last for just over a year. They’re looking for people who haven’t been vaccinated yet along with other criteria.

“We're looking for people who don't have a lot of medical diagnoses, who don't have any risk for severe COVID. And for people don't have a severe allergy profile as well,” she said.

The study is small so only a limited number of spots are available. To inquirem you can contact the UW Virology Research Clinic via email at gritstone@uw.edu or by phone at 206-520-4340.

Babu says the study is important to address future vaccine effectiveness against the mutating variants of the virus.

“We do want to see if we can elicit a broader immune response,” she said.

The study will be in two phases. During the first phase, participants will be given two doses of the vaccine.