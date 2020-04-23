OLYMPIA, Wash. — Since the Employment Security Department expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits and updated their system on April 18, nearly $900 million has been paid out to Washingtonians.

A record number of people applied for unemployment benefits Sunday, according to the state's Employment Security Department.

The one-day total topped the single-day record and eclipsed the week-long records set earlier this spring.

It brought the total in unemployment benefits paid out to Washingtonians to nearly $1.4 billion since the coronavirus outbreak began.

But the state's employment insurance chief acknowledged there were problems with the website. Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the number of new applicants overwhelmed the system, preventing many from being able to apply.

The Employment Security Department updated their system to enable several provisions of the federal CARES act – expanding eligibility for benefits to those previously ineligible, increasing benefits by $600 a week, and extending benefits by 13 weeks.

RELATED: Out of work due to coronavirus crisis? See Washington's new unemployment rules

“It is humbling to think that we have put almost $1.4 billion into the pockets of Washingtonians and into the economy since this crisis began - with nearly $1 billion issued just this week,” LeVine said. “In fact, in just the first 36 hours, the number of applications submitted exceeded the highest week on record – the week ending 3/28, in which we had 182,000 new applications – which was seven times the peak week of the 2008-2009 recession.”

The department is now preparing for as many as 1 million weekly claims to be filed online or via automated phone system starting April 26.

RELATED: Filing for unemployment won't have negative impact on getting a home loan, expert says

In order to avoid a system overload, the department is asking people consider doing the following:

Weekly claims can be filed over multiple days and at all hours. Both the online and the phone application systems are available 24/7.

You can also file over the automated phone system until Friday night.

Sunday and Monday are the busiest days, and the department would like to prioritize weekly claims filing on those days for those who need the benefit most. Doing so will lighten the load and speed up the process for everyone.

The department also stresses money for unemployment benefits will not run out.

“While staying home and staying healthy has saved lives, it has also had a deep economic impact on Washingtonians. These benefits, and especially the newly expanded benefits, will have a positive effect on our whole state. And yet, we know there is a lot of work still to do to provide relief to everyone who is eligible for unemployment benefits and then to get the economy back up and running,” LeVine added. “But we are in this together and we’ll get through it together. As a prime example, we appreciate those who are able to call on the better angels of their nature, as has happened so frequently during this crisis, to help us mitigate the unprecedented volume by waiting a couple days to file their weekly claims.”