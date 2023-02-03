Vaping marijuana becoming more prevalent than nicotine in schools

School administrators are beginning to see negative impacts on student health.

ANACORTES, Wash. — Of the 18 vaping devices Principal Erin Duez has confiscated this school year at Anacortes High School, 16 of them are for pot.

"We're seeing a rise in students vaping THC where we used to just see nicotine," she said.

The situation has grown so serious ambulances had to be called for two students, others have ended up nauseous and vomiting. One student was actually referred to in-patient treatment for addiction to THC.

Administrators said children trying to get high sometimes end up feeling terrible.

"Nationwide, we're seeing an increase in mental health issues, especially in teens. A lot of them are self medicating. That's one of our biggest concerns," said school counselor Joyce Binschus.

"We're experiencing students with an increase in panic attacks, an increase in anxiety also an increase in depression and mood disorders in general," added fellow counselor Kara Fox.

"That hits me hard," said Duez. "I don't think students realize what they're taking into their body and what the effects will be."

Duez blames the high potency of vaping oils -- some higher that 90% THC.

Across the country vaping weed is on the rise.

A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found between 2013 and 2020 the number of school age children vaping THC more than doubled from 6.1% to 13.6%.

A University of Michigan study found twice as many children who vaped THC experienced respiratory issues than those who vaped nicotine.

Detecting the vape devices is difficult because they are small, easy to hide and don't give off the strong scent of marijuana.

At Anacortes High they're raising money to install vape detectors in the bathrooms -- $1,000 each -- and adding the dangers of vaping weed to the health curriculum.

For now, principal Duez keeps THC testing kits in her desk, hoping the rest of the school year brings no more difficult lessons.