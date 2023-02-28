Tacoma woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment or to isolate found in civil contempt

Judge Philip Sorenson found the woman to be in civil contempt and issued an arrest warrant.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could be arrested Friday, March 3 if she doesn't start taking medication or voluntarily isolate herself.

Judge Philip Sorenson found the woman to be in civil contempt and issued an arrest warrant. If arrested, she would be taken to a facility at the Pierce County jail for isolation, testing and treatment.

"We have worked with family and community members for more than a year to do everything we can to persuade this woman to take her medication to protect herself and our community," a statement from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reads, in part.

If the woman complies before Friday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department may ask the court to lift the arrest warrant. Another court hearing is scheduled for March 2.

This is the third time in 20 years the health department has sought a court order to detain someone who is potentially contagious and refusing to seek treatment for tuberculosis.

"In each case like this, we are constantly balancing risk to the public and the civil liberties of the patient. We are always hopeful a patient will choose to comply voluntarily. Seeking to enforce a court order through a civil arrest warrant is always our last resort," the statement from the health department reads.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department sees about 20 cases of active tuberculosis a year. State law requires healthcare providers to report all active cases.