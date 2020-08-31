Tacoma Public Schools launching meal pack program

Multi-day meal packs for students enrolled in remote learning or online programs will be available beginning Sept. 9.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Schools is launching a meal pack program Sept. 9 for students learning remotely.

Multi-day meal packs will be available for pickup at 10 middle schools and delivery through more than 30 neighborhood bus routes.

Meal distribution will occur Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker, First Creek, Giaudrone, Gray, Jason Lee, Mason, Meeker, Stewart, Truman and Wainwright, as well as scheduled stops throughout the district's neighborhoods.

Monday meal packs will include two breakfasts and two lunches. Wednesday meal packs will include three breakfasts and three lunches.