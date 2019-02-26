Seattle Public Schools closed for five days in February after a series of snowstorms hammered the Northwest. On Monday, the district announced snow makeup days would be added to the school calendar.

The last day of school for students in grades preschool through 11 will be June 27.

“While we recognize extending the school year may be challenging for some families, we also know that the amount of instructional time a student spends with their teacher is one of the most important factors in learning,” the district posted on their website.

However, in order to meet the state’s instructional time requirement, the district says the last day of school for students in 12th grade will be June 20. High school graduation dates will not change.

Seattle Public Schools said students will be expected to finish any coursework or exams required for graduation and high school principals will communicate specific updates to their school in the coming weeks.

The 2019 school calendar included two makeup days on June 21 and 24. The three additional makeup days were added as outlined in the 2019 Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Seattle Education Association.

