WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee announces new recommendations for Washington schools

Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal, are providing updated guidance for Washington schools during the pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is issuing new guidance for how schools in Washington can return to more in-person instruction during the pandemic.

The governor is making his new recommendations with state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, and other education and health leaders, during a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Under Inslee's new recommendations, school districts could make in-person instruction available to all students when COVID-19 cases represent less than 50 residents per 100,000 people in that district's county.

When cases are greater than 50 per 100,000 people, but less than 350, school districts would be encouraged to phase in in-person learning starting with elementary and middle school students, according to information provided by Inslee's office.

In counties where COVID-19 cases are greater than 350 per 100,000 people, Inslee is recommending school districts bring elementary students and those with the highest needs into the classroom in small groups of 15 students or fewer.

The new recommendations lower the threshold for when students could return to in-person instruction.

Previously, Inslee recommended that if COVID-19 cases were more than 75 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, school districts should move to remote learning only and cancel or postpone extracurricular activities.

Guidelines from the state Department of Health (DOH) previously recommended that full-time, in-person instruction should only resume when COVID-19 cases are at or below 25 per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

Inslee also announced he is allocated $3 million in CARES Act funding towards implementing health and safety measures in schools.