Edmonds School District band students rally to save programs from budget cuts

The district is mulling over proposed staff cuts that include certificated positions such as full-time teachers and a few dozen other positions.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District will host a special board meeting Tuesday night to present its budget report to staff and parents.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the district office in Lynnwood. A live stream will be available.

Among the budget discussions is a list of proposed staff cuts that includes certificated positions such as 46.5 full-time teachers and a few dozen other positions such as student intervention coordinators and security officers.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters Club members stepped in to take their concerns to the district and principal by rallying outside the school two days in a row.

Several band members played live music as fellow students were dropped off on Monday and Tuesday.

Some music programs are at stake with the upcoming 2023-24 Edmonds School District budget, according to Jill Espitia, booster club president.

Espitia said the principal had a meeting with the high school music director, who then broke the news to students.

“This is the only place for some students,” Espitia said. “They feel safe.”

Booster club members said the loss of some art, band, orchestra and chorus programs across the district will be detrimental to the social-emotional well-being of hundreds of students.

Espitia said the goal of the club and students participating in the rallies is to encourage the school bird to “look elsewhere” to make budget cuts and spare art and music programs.

KING 5 reached out to the Edmonds School District Monday morning about potential budget cuts, but as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the newsroom has not yet heard back.

According to the district’s website, the district has lost more than 1,100 students in recent years which is causing a reduction in funding (per student) by about $11.9 million.

A budget overview presentation on the website cited declining enrollment, lower birth rates, expiring federal COVID-19 relief funding, and a lack of funding from the state as reasons for proposed cuts for the upcoming school year.

The district’s budget overview said it needs to make up the 2022-23 ongoing variance between revenues and expenditures of $8.9 MILLION.

Among projected savings efforts, the district announced Friday it will close Woodway Center, a preschool program, at the end of the school year in late June.

The district said Woodway Center was a temporary solution to overcrowding at both Sherwood and Westgate. With enrollment projected to be down for next school year, the district has decided to close Woodway Center.

Woodway Center students entering kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year will return to their neighborhood school of either Sherwood Elementary or Westgate Elementary, according to an email the district sent to parents.

Preschool programming currently at Woodway Center will move to Alderwood Early Childhood Center (AECC) located in Lynnwood beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

To make space for the kindergarten classes returning to Sherwood and Westgate elementary schools, there will be location changes for some of the district’s Special Education programs. Those decisions are still being determined, according to the district. That information will be shared with families and staff as soon as the plan is finalized.