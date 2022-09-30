Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Edmonds high school

Edmonds police said officials were notified the 15-year-old brought a loaded gun to school “thanks to a tip” from another student.

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old Edmonds-Woodway High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after bringing a loaded .40 caliber handgun to school.

Officers responded to the school around 1:15 p.m. after a student reported a potential weapon on campus to a staff member. The staff member alerted the principal of the threat, who then immediately called 911, according to Edmonds Police Department (EPD) Chief Michelle Bennett.

Bennett said officers arrived at the school within minutes of the 911 call being placed and began formulating a plan with school officials.

A team of officers then moved to the classroom where the 15-year-old student was located. EDP Sgt. Josh McClure said there were between 25-30 students in the classroom at the time.

While responding officers moved to the classroom, McClure said the principal made an announcement and put the school on a modified lockdown, asking teachers to keep students in their classrooms. As soon as the announcement was made, officers entered the classroom with a school staff member, took the student into custody without incident and escorted him from the room.

A loaded .40 caliber Glock was found on the student. McClure said the serial number had been scratched off of the recovered handgun. It is currently unknown how the student got the firearm.

The school lockdown was lifted shortly after the student was arrested.

“We were able to act because students came forward to the school staff,” McClure said during a press conference Thursday. “That is the single most important thing we should take away today. Kids came forward and said something.”

No students or staff members were injured during the incident.

In all, McClure said “only 22 minutes” passed from the time the 911 call was placed until the time the 15-year-old student was in custody.

Officers remained at the school after the 15-year-old was arrested to talk with students about what had happened and to answer questions. Students were also told they could call their parents to let them know they were OK, McClure said.

“This incidence is a wonderful example of something that could’ve been, gone terribly wrong was actually prevented,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “I want to thank the student, or students, who have come forward and acted quickly, decisively.”

The 15-year-old student was given a mental health evaluation before being booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center. McClure said the student was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, “unlawful possession of a firearm based on the individual's age and having possession of a firearm that had altered identifying marks.”

“We are so grateful that none of our students or staff were physically harmed in this incident,” said Edmonds School District spokesperson Harmony Weinberg. “The officers worked to come up with a plan to do everything possible to keep all of our students and staff safe, and we want to thank them for that. Their swift work, professionalism and deep care for our students and staff was felt by all of those dealing with this incident. The district wants to specifically thank the few officers who stayed behind to talk with the students in that particular classroom. That went a long way.”

Weinberg said the school district is continuing to work with the police department on the investigation, adding that “all required discipline by the state will take place.”

It is currently unknown if the student made any threats to anyone before bringing the loaded gun to school.

