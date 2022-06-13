Juanita High School cancels classes after online threats, arrest

Kirkland police said they received several reports of online threats of violence Sunday afternoon that included a photo of a firearm.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Juanita High School student has been arrested for posting threats directed at their classmates.

Despite the arrest, the school was closed Monday as a precaution.

The threats, which were also reported to the Lake Washington School District (LWSD), were allegedly going to be carried out at the high school this week, according to police.

Police said they arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old senior at the school, without incident.

The teen was booked into the Kirkland jail on several counts of harassment. He is banned from going onto any LWSD-owned properties and his parents said he won't have access to any firearms.

The district sent a letter to families that read in part, "We greatly appreciate the students and community members that provided information related to the threats of violence."

It goes on to say that LWSD is actively monitoring its tip line and collaboration with Kirkland police will continue moving forward.

The district plans to have extra patrols on school campuses this week.

The arrest comes amidst a time of high tension and concern, following a number of mass shootings including one at an elementary school in Texas that left 19 students and two adults dead.

On June 4, Tacoma police reported June 4 they had made five arrests since May for students who brought guns onto campus. In Blaine, classes were canceled several days after a number of threats the student later said were a prank.