Western Washington groups join national 'March for Our Lives' movement

'March for Our Lives' began following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

EVERETT, Wash. — More than 100 people from across Snohomish County marched in Everett Saturday in conjunction with a number of "March for Our Lives" rallies nationwide.

"It's something that has been prevalent my entire life," participant, speaker and advocate Sam Locke said. "By the time I was in school we were already doing active shooter drills regularly."

Locke said personal experiences drove her to get involved with gun violence prevention advocacy efforts years ago. Saturday, she called for universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders and raising the age to buy assault weapons, what she called common-sense changes. She said even after seeing mass shooting events continue over the years, she remains confident change can happen.

"I don't know if I'd call it hope; I'd call it anger," Locke said. "I haven't stopped being angry since I was fourteen."

Megan Marlo-Nash adds that as an educator, she too feels angry.

"When I have to lock my door as an educator and open the peephole to see who's knocking, that's when there's a problem," Marlo-Nash said. "My children don't feel safe."

Marlo-Nash believes thoughts and prayers are no longer enough; she also wants to see legislation passed raising standards for gun ownership.