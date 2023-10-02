Edmonds School District says internet remains out for nearly 2 weeks

The district-wide internet outage has lasted almost two weeks.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District (ESD) said it was still experiencing "internet issues" on Thursday, more than a week after suspicious activities in its network were detected on Jan. 31.

The district said it is installing new security software on all district computers, which "takes time." The new software is necessary for full internet access to be restored for district computers, ESD said in a statement on its website.

The district-wide internet outage, nearing almost two weeks, has affected Edmonds high school students needing transcripts to apply for colleges.

Once the technology issues are resolved, district officials said it will work quickly to finalize first-semester grades for all students. There has not been a target date set for when Internet services will resume as normal.

"We understand the hardship our technology issues have caused for our seniors who have college acceptance decisions dependent on access to first semester transcripts," ESD said in a statement. "We are preparing a letter seniors can share with colleges and universities explaining the situation the district is dealing with to make sure these institutions understand the delay is a district issue and not something our students can control. Thank you again for your patience as we continue to work through this issue cautiously."

The district said it disabled all internet access and reset all staff and student passwords on Feb. 1 to mitigate potential security issues.

ESD said on Monday that it canceled a district-wide information budget presentation set for Wednesday. There was no update on when first semester grades would be completed at the time of Monday's update.

Parents were asked to call or visit school offices with urgent communication needs because email services remain unavailable.

Schools across the district have still had access to phones, fire alarm systems, most building intercoms and HVAC systems during the internet outage, however.

The district said staff and students will be required to reset their passwords once internet service is restored.

