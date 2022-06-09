Childcare center and families feel impacts of Seattle Public Schools' first-day delay

SEATTLE — Childcare centers are bracing for a school delay announced by Seattle Public Schools (SPS) as teacher contract negotiations continue amid what should have been the first day of classes for thousands of students in Seattle.



Preschool and after-school programs like Launch, based in Seattle with several locations throughout the city, have been preparing for such a scenario.



"I started making contingency plans last week in anticipation of a potential strike," Launch Chief Program and Strategy Officer Laura Nicholson said.



Nicholson said to pivot short-term, Launch is shifting some after-school programs an hour earlier, including a 12 to 5 p.m. slot and a 1 to 6 p.m. slot to accommodate families.



"Knowing that's not totally going to help full-time working families but at least being able to provide something," Nicholson said.



Launch, like other childcare centers, has been dealing with its own staffing strains related to the pandemic. SPS, in its letter to families, said it is working with community childcare centers during the delays.