Seattle Education Association authorizes teacher strike in state's largest district

Washington's largest school district will have a strike after SPS and SEA were unable to reach an agreement.

SEATTLE — Seattle Education Association, the union representing Seattle Public Schools teachers, has announced authorization to strike after a vote over the Labor Day Weekend concluded Tuesday morning.

The strike will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 unless an agreement is reached before that time. The first day of school for Washington's largest school district is Sept. 7.

"We have been here every day, putting in the hours from early in the morning to late at night," SEA Paraprofessional President Marla Rasmussen, who is apart of the bargaining team with the district, said. "We will continue to do so, we're prepared to stay all night as long as it takes, we've done it before and we'll do it again.

It's really important that we have your support and backing and understanding that we are all in this together in solidarity."

SEA educators say they are fighting for "student supports, reasonable workloads, and respectful pay" from SPS. Bargaining is ongoing between the two sides even as the vote was announced Tuesday.

"We want to come to school for our students, we want to be here on Wednesday, we want to be ready," Leschi Elementary School fouth-grade teacher Jamillah Bomani said. "But we want to make sure we are coming back to school with everything we need and everything our students need.

"So we are still holding out hope that something will happen and we can come tomorrow, but we are ready and willing if we need to to let the district know that we're not going to show up if we don't have everything our students need."

95% of the votes from SEA members were in favor of authorizing a strike.

SPS is among several districts across Washington dealing with potential or active educator strikes.

Teachers in Kent, the state's fourth-largest district, have been on strike since Aug. 25. Eatonville also is navigating negotiations with their union, while Port Angeles saw a tentative agreement reached between the union and district on Monday.

Washington now has both its largest and fourth-largest districts facing authorized strikes from educators.

SPS issued a statement saying the district has offered legal mediation in an effort to reach a contract agreement before Sept. 7, but that the offer was declined by the Seattle Education Association (SEA).

While the union wants higher pay for the lowest paid staff, a bulk of its demands include better support systems for special education and multilingual programs, plus better control over class sizes.



SEA members voted through the weekend and had until Tuesday, 9 a.m. to submit their vote to authorize a strike.

