Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch

Back-to-school season is here but the return to the classroom is uncertain as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages and more.

SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads.

Seattle Public Schools

A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families in the state's largest school district as the union representing educators at Seattle Public Schools (SPS) vote to authorize a potential strike.



In a letter addressed to parents Friday evening, SPS said it is already preparing, should school become delayed on Sept. 7 — the first day of school — due to a teacher strike.



SPS issued a statement saying the district has offered legal mediation in an effort to reach a contract agreement before Sept. 7, but that the offer was declined by the Seattle Education Association (SEA).

While the union wants higher pay for the lowest paid staff, a bulk of its demands include better support systems for special education and multilingual programs, plus better control over class sizes.



SEA members are voting through the weekend and have until Tuesday, 9 a.m. to submit their vote to authorize a strike. The outcome of the vote will be announced on Tuesday.





Kent School District

Teachers in Kent, which is the fourth largest school district in Washington state, have been on strike since Aug. 25, delaying the first week of school.

The Kent School District has canceled the first day of school multiple times amid the strike, where the Kent Education Association is bargaining for higher wages, lower class sizes and more manageable caseloads.

Negotiations between the district and the teacher's union have continued, but the two parties have made little progress.

The district called the strike unlawful and said the union is breaching its contract.





Port Angeles Public Schools

After failing to reach a new agreement with the district, the Port Angeles Education Association called for a strike to begin Tuesday if a contract is not agreed upon in time.

Educators will start the school year as planned Thursday, however, as negotiations between the two parties continue through the weekend.

The union said smaller class sizes at all levels are its main priority.

John Henry, Port Angeles EA president, said the two parties are in a "challenging" position as negotiations continue.





Eatonville School District

Teachers in the Eatonville School District plan to strike next week if they aren’t able to reach a contract agreement with the district.

Members of the Eatonville Education Association (EEA), the union that represents teachers, voted Tuesday to authorize a strike on Sept. 7, which is the first day of class.

EEA said it’s asking the district for smaller class sizes, better student mental health and behavior support, reduced caseloads, support for split classrooms and competitive compensation.

The union said it reached out to the district in the spring to set up bargaining sessions. The district made its initial proposal to the teachers in July, in which the union said educators’ proposals were “respectfully declined.”

EEA requested a mediator last month.

Talks continued over four bargaining dates in August and an additional session Thursday. A spokesperson for the union said one more bargaining date was set for Tuesday, but if there’s no movement made then, teachers will be on the picket line.





North Thurston Public Schools

North Thurston Public Schools and the North Thurston Education Association reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years on Monday.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to be complete by the end of September. Classes are expected to start on schedule.

The tentative agreement comes after North Thurston teachers picketed over workloads and increased pay in August.