Woman shot outside her Bremerton home, suspects are on the run

BREMERTON, Wash. — A woman was airlifted to a hospital overnight Friday after she was shot by suspects outside of her home near Bremerton.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in the 4100 block of Chico Way. She was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition, investigators said.

The sheriff's office said it believes the shooting was targeted.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near Crosspoint Academy, but the school is not under any threat, the department tweeted early Friday morning. Deputies contacted school administrators, who canceled classes at the academy for the day.

Investigators said the two suspects were outside the home when the shooting occurred and have fled the area. Using video footage, the sheriff's office identified the suspect vehicle as a black four-door sedan.

Detectives are urging the public to call 911 if they saw or heard anything or had surveillance video of the shooting.

The investigation is expected to take several hours, according to the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.