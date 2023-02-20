x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies investigating homicide near Auburn

The homeowner told authorities a fight broke out, but she does not know who shot the two men.

More Videos

AUBURN, Wash. — One man was killed and another is hospitalized after a deadly shooting early Monday morning at a home near Auburn.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the suspect broke into a home along the 30800 block of Military Road South just before 4 a.m. According to authorities, a man was killed, while another is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand 

The homeowner told authorities a fight broke out, but she does not know who shot the two men. Investigators do not have any information on a suspect as of Monday morning. 

Major Crimes are investigating the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCHKING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out