Deputies investigating homicide near Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — One man was killed and another is hospitalized after a deadly shooting early Monday morning at a home near Auburn.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the suspect broke into a home along the 30800 block of Military Road South just before 4 a.m. According to authorities, a man was killed, while another is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The homeowner told authorities a fight broke out, but she does not know who shot the two men. Investigators do not have any information on a suspect as of Monday morning.

Major Crimes are investigating the deadly shooting.

