Family, friends hold vigil to remember woman killed in suspected DUI crash involving forklift

Jessica Valdez would have been celebrating her 28th birthday on Friday, instead her family and friends gathered for a vigil at the crash site on Aurora Ave.

SEATTLE — Through the car noise on Aurora Avenue on Friday night, you could hear a large group sing "Happy Birthday" to Jessica Valdez, who would have turned 28 years old.

"Today was supposed to be her birthday," said Jose Duran, Valdez's father. "I haven't sleep for a couple days."

Valdez was killed here on Aurora Avenue on Tuesday. A suspected DUI driver in a forklift crashed into the SUV she was riding inside.

Police say the forklift operator caused the crash when he entered Aurora Avenue from the west side of the street and drove eastbound until he collided with a southbound SUV. Valdez was a passenger in that vehicle.

The forklift operator was arrested on Tuesday. Probable Cause documents state that police located what they believed to be alcohol bottles near him. He provided a voluntary breath sample that came back with a reading of .20, according to the documents.

Her father, reeling from the loss, is remembering her contagious smile, the moments with her and her three children.

"She was happy all the time and it's now how we remember her," Duran said.

Valdez leaves behind three children, a 2-year-old, 4 and 8-year-old.

"I know my kids are devastated right now so I can't," said the father of Valdez's children, who went by Ray.

On Friday night, dozens of people gathered where the crash happened to pray, share memories and stories about Valdez.

They celebrated her birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" in both English and Spanish.

"She was encouraging to everybody and her laugh was super contagious and you could hear it a mile away," said Latrice McGhee, her long-time friend from middle school. "She was a great friend and an even better person and an even better mother."

Many people at the vigil were emotional not only for the loss but for knowing this day would have been full of celebration if Valdez was not hit and killed.

"It's almost like a celebration of life and celebration of her birthday all in one and then it's also kind of sad because she's not here to celebrate with us," McGhee said.

The driver accused of causing the crash is in jail, suspected of driving drunk.

On Thursday afternoon, a judge found probable cause for vehicular homicide, DUI, and set bail at $300,000.