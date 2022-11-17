King County deputies find body after fire in Auburn trailer

Investigators said a propane tank did explode in the trailer. Neighbors told officials they could hear "popping sounds" as firefighters battled the blaze.

AUBURN, Wash. — King County investigators said they found a body after a fire at a trailer in Auburn early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called at about 1:30 a.m. for a fire at a house in the 30800 block of Military Road South. The fire was put out when the King County Sheriff's Office found a body inside the trailer. Officials did not provide details on the person's age or gender.

Major Crimes detectives and arson investigators responded to the area, which is near Lake Dolloff.

Investigators said a propane tank did explode in the trailer. Neighbors told officials they could hear "popping sounds" as firefighters battled the blaze.

The road was closed during the investigation. There were no other injuries, according to investigators.

