Woman attacked in King County Courthouse bathroom, suspect arrested

SEATTLE — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a King County Courthouse bathroom.
The victim, who works at the courthouse, went into the bathroom and found the man inside, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
After the man attempted to assault her, the woman screamed for help and fought back. Another courthouse employee entered the bathroom and subdued the suspect, according to SPD. Court staff then called the police department.
SPD's sexual assault unit is interviewing the suspect who is currently in the custody of the Washington State Department of Corrections. The suspect will be booked into King County Jail on Thursday.