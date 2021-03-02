Woman arrested in California in connection to deadly stabbing outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer

The suspect allegedly stabbed an elderly man outside the Fred Meyer in Lynnwood on Jan. 24. Police said she was arrested in California on Monday.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of an elderly man outside a Fred Meyer in Lynnwood on Jan. 24.

Lynnwood police said Tuesday a 26-year-old woman was arrested in Oakland, California on Monday in connection with the crime. She is originally from Chicago, Illinois.

Two other individuals who are believed to have been with the suspect during the incident have been interviewed by detectives, but no other arrests have been made, police said.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, near the entrance of the Fred Meyer on 196th St. SW. in Lynnwood.

Police said when they got the scene a 62-year-old man was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries, but later died, police said.

According to witness reports, the man was having a verbal argument with a group of three or four people when one of them stabbed him, police said.

Over the next several days after the incident, police were able to identify the stabbing suspect from witness information and obtained a warrant for her arrest.