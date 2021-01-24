Man in his 60s stabbed outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer, police search for suspects

Police said the man was having a verbal argument with a group of three or four people when at least one of them stabbed him. The man has critical injuries.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police in Lynnwood are searching for suspects after an older man was attacked outside the local Fred Meyer.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday near the entrance of the Fred Meyer on 196th St. SW. in Lynnwood.

Police said when they got the scene a man in his early 60s was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries, police said.

According to witness reports, the man was having a verbal argument with a group of three or four people when at least one of them stabbed him, police said.

The suspects left the scene in a silver sedan prior to officers responding.