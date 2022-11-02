Whatcom County suspect faces 11 charges after shootout with deputies, neighbors

A man arrested for allegedly shooting two Whatcom County deputies after a confrontation with his neighbor last week made a court appearance Friday.

Editor's note: The above video on Joel Young's first court appearance originally aired February 11, 2022.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A 60-year-old man facing charges for allegedly shooting two Whatcom County deputies after a confrontation with his neighbor last week pled not guilty to the charges Friday.

Joel Young was arrested for two counts of first-degree attempted murder on Feb. 10. Young appeared in Whatcom County Superior Court Friday morning and is now facing more charges.

Young is now facing a total of 11 charges including the two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, second-degree assault while armed with a firearm, felony harassment and six counts of reckless endangerment.

Young's next hearing is scheduled for March 16 with a trial scheduled to begin April 11.

Young is being held on a $5 million bail.

On Feb. 10, two Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to a report of shots fired in a Maple Falls neighborhood, according to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), which has taken over the investigation.

Police said 911 dispatchers received calls reporting a man was outside shooting a 12-gauge shotgun into the air. The BPD said other residents also called to report two people shooting at each other from different houses.

According to the BPD, the incident started around 3 p.m. when a neighbor of the suspect started to burn a pile of garbage. Investigators learned smoke from the fire allegedly entered the suspect’s home, “which enraged him,” the BPD said.

Young, went outside to tell the neighbor to put the fire out and the neighbor told Young to “F— off,” which police said, “further enraged him.” Investigators said Young went back inside, grabbed a shotgun and fired a round of birdshot into the air toward the neighbor before going back inside.

The two deputies arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m. Young went outside and the two deputies identified themselves and told Young to “drop the gun,” according to the BPD.

The deputies reported the suspect started yelling at them, waving a shotgun around and “appeared to be intoxicated by his speech and actions,” according to the BPD.

Young fired at the deputies, hitting one deputy in the head. The second responding deputy returned fire. Young returned fire and shot the second deputy, according to the BPD.

Investigators said an “unknown civilian,” later identified as neighbors Jesse Marshall and Cody Deeter, fired multiple rounds at Young.

Both WCSO deputies were given first aid as other deputies responded to the scene.

Members of the WCSO Special Weapons and Tactics arrived and surrounded Young’s home. Young came out of the home just after 6 p.m. and surrendered.

The two injured Whatcom County deputies, Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson, were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. They were released from the hospital earlier this week and are still recovering.