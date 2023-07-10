Washington reported nearly 400 murders in 2022, setting an all-time high

Washington has seen an increase in murders in three consecutive years, according to an annual report.

WASHINGTON — Murder reached an all-time high in 2022 and violent crime rose in Washington state while law enforcement staffing continue to nosedive, according to findings dfrom the annual Crime in Washington report.

According to the annual report compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), there were 394 murders reported in Washington state in 2022, setting a new all-time record. The 394 murders eclipsed Washington's previous record of 325 which was set in 2021. The crime report found that murders increased by nearly 17% in one year.

While the total number of murders reached an all-time high in 2022, Washington state's murder rate was higher in 1994 when adjusted for population, according to data compiled from the report. There were 297 murders reported across the state in 1994.

As murders have increased for three straight years, the report found that violent crime increased by 8.5% in 2022. Robberies were up 18% in 2022 and over 12,000 more cars were stolen last year compared to 2021 totals.

The uptick trend in violent crime has coincided with a steep decline in officers in Washington.

According to the report, Washington state ranks 51st in the nation in staffing with 10,666 officers in 2022. This marks the state's 13th straight year of being last in the nation in law enforcement staffing.

The state's per capita total of officers was 1.36 in 2022, the lowest mark on record. If Washington state reached the national average in officer staffing (2.31 officers per capita), there would be 18,201 sworn officers in the state. That's over 7,500 more officers than currently staffed in Washington.

The report said the reduced law enforcement staffing means less ability to provide justice for victims, fewer people to de-escalate, less behavioral health assistance and many agencies "treading water."