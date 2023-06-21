Prolific accused south Seattle mail thief indicted for 9 felonies

The accused thief allegedly stole credit and debit cards, mailbox keys and postal vehicles to commit crimes like identity theft.

The suspect in a series of mail vehicle and key thefts was indicted on nine federal felony charges Wednesday.

Johny Mixayboua, 27, was arrested on a criminal complaint last month and is now charged with three counts of theft of government property, unlawful possession of a postal key, mail theft, possession of stolen mail, illegal transactions with a credit or debit card, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Per court documents, a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was stolen from the 6300 block of South Bangor Street in Seattle on Dec. 28, 2022. In the vehicle was a postal key used to access cluster mailboxes in the 98178 zip code in Skyway. Since the theft of the vehicle and the key, numerous reports of cluster boxes in that zip code being opened and mail being stolen have been filed.

Neighbors reported credit cards being stolen and attempts being made to use them, and inspectors ultimately reviewed images from door camera footage and identified Mixayboua as the suspect.

On Jan. 17, two more Postal Service vehicles were stolen, one in the 3000 block of Beach Drive SW and a second in the 3600 block of 57th Street SW. Using door camera footage from where one of the vehicles was recovered, investigators allegedly saw Mixayboua removing mail and parcels and putting them into another vehicle. Law enforcement also traced credit cards stolen from the mail to Mixayboua and found footage appearing to show the suspect attempting to make purchases with the cards.

Between January and April, more postal vehicles were stolen in Seattle and cluster boxes were opened as far away as Snoqualmie, with descriptions and surveillance footage being linked to Mixayboua.

The postal service halted deliveries in zip code 98118 in south Seattle for about a week while investigators worked to track down and arrest Mixayboua. During the pause, residents picked up their mail from the Columbia Carrier Annex, facing long lines to get their items.