Two overnight shootings reported in Spanaway, Graham

SPANAWAY, Wash. — One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after two shootings in Pierce County overnight.

Pierce County deputies arrested one shooting suspect. Another remains on the loose.

The first shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. at a bar in the 19000 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. Witnesses told deputies one person was shot after an altercation during a concert.

The victim was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

State troopers later found the vehicle the victim left in. The 38-year-old male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

There is no suspect information at this time.

About 30 minutes after the first shooting, deputies responded to a bar in Graham where witnesses reported a 26-year-old had been shot and the suspected shooter was still at the scene.

When deputies arrived, the 25-year-old male suspect left on an ATV through a field.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.