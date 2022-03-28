Suspect at large after shooting two men at Des Moines bus stop

The men were shot at a bus stop near the Kent-Des Moines border.

DES MOINES, Wash. — Two men were injured in a shooting near a King County Metro bus stop Monday morning near the Kent-Des Moines border in south King County.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said three men were getting off a bus at Pacific Highway and Kent Des Moines Road shortly before 5 a.m.

The incident began as an altercation on the bus between the victim and the suspect, according to Sgt. Scott Oak with the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

According to the KCSO, the suspect turned to another man as they were exiting the bus and said, “Don’t follow me.”

He then shot the man twice, once in each arm, Oak said.

Another man was somehow grazed by a bullet, but it's unclear if the suspect shot a third time or the round went through the first victim.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and headed north, Oak said. He is still at large.

The KCSO is helping the Des Moines police with a K9 track for the suspect.

Injuries are non-life-threatening, the KCSO said, and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The investigation has closed two lanes of northbound Pacific Highway. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.